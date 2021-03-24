Artists host ‘All Together for Animals’ virtual concert to support the Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Living Museum, with the support of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, will host an interactive virtual music benefit concert on March 31.

The concert is set to feature streamed original performances from Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter, and Wynonna Judd! The event emcee is Cody Alan, host of Country Music Television’s Hot 20 Countdown, iHeartRadio’s CMT After Midnite, and CMT Radio Live.

The concert, produced by Contemporary Productions is intended to, “relieve the negative financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic caused for AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums,” the Virginia Living Museum said in a press release.

“The welfare, care, and feeding of the Virginia Living Museum’s 250 living species of native animals and thousands of native plants never closes or furloughs. The coronavirus pandemic has complicated operations and challenged guest experiences, but we persevered” said Rebecca Kleinhample, Executive Director of the Virginia Living Museum.

For each $30 e-Ticket purchased, $15 goes directly back to the Virginia Living Museum.

The performances were shot on location at the AZA-accredited Nashville Zoo at Grassmere and at the Steel Mill studios in Nashville, Tenn.

The event will be streamed on Wednesday, March 31st at 8:00 p.m. During the show, viewers can make additional donations with proceeds directly benefiting the Virginia Living Museum.

Additional information and tickets can be purchased here.