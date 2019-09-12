Armed suspect robs Longs Billiards in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are trying to find the man who robbed Longs Billiards on Warwick Boulevard.

Police say they were dispatched to the store in the 9000 block of Warwick just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, after a report that an unknown man entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded cash.

The suspect, who was wearing a white bandana and dark-colored beanie, took an undisclosed amount of money and one other item, before fleeing south on Warwick, police said.

No injuries were reported and the case remains under investigation.

If you have any information to help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-563-5887).

Crime Line callers remain completely anonymous, are never required to testify in court, and if the tip leads to an arrest are eligible for a reward up to $1,000. You can also make an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com.