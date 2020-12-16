Armed robbery at Newport News gas station leads to police pursuit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An armed robbery at a gas station led to a police pursuit in Newport News Wednesday night.

Police said officers responded to a Citgo in the 1500 block of 27th Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

When they arrived, they spoke with an employee who said two males entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded cash.

They left with an undisclosed amount of money.

While leaving the scene, a short pursuit ensued, police said. After the suspect vehicle entered Hampton, it stopped and the two males fled on foot.

There were no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.