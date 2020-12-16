Armed robbery at Newport News gas station leads to police pursuit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An armed robbery at a gas station led to a police pursuit in Newport News Wednesday night.
Police said officers responded to a Citgo in the 1500 block of 27th Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.
When they arrived, they spoke with an employee who said two males entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded cash.
They left with an undisclosed amount of money.
While leaving the scene, a short pursuit ensued, police said. After the suspect vehicle entered Hampton, it stopped and the two males fled on foot.
There were no injuries reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
