Armed robber fired shot into floor at gas station in Newport News, police say

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect fired a shot into the floor during an armed robbery Sunday night at a gas station in Newport News.

Police say the robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. at the Citgo in the 1500 block of 27th Street. Four victims (two employees and two customers) told officers the suspect entered with a gun and demanded money and cigarettes.

The suspect fled the store after getting the items and no injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his 20s with a black hoodie, black pants, gloves and a white and black mask, but there’s no photo or additional details.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

