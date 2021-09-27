Armed robber fired shot into floor at gas station in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect fired a shot into the floor during an armed robbery Sunday night at a gas station in Newport News.

Police say the robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. at the Citgo in the 1500 block of 27th Street. Four victims (two employees and two customers) told officers the suspect entered with a gun and demanded money and cigarettes.

The suspect fled the store after getting the items and no injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his 20s with a black hoodie, black pants, gloves and a white and black mask, but there’s no photo or additional details.