NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Aqua Vista Apartments in Newport News is under new ownership

The BLVD Group announced Tuesday that they have purchased the 150-unit affordable housing community.

According to a news release, the apartment complex has not been renovated for over 50 years.

Newport News city inspectors found violations in almost every unit in the complex in February 2020. A spokesperson told 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox that inspectors found violations at 145 of the 150 units.

The company says the apartment complex will go through a $13.5 million redevelopment.