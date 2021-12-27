Annual ‘ambassador pass’ allows Newport News residents to visit local attractions for free

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An “ambassador pass” is letting Newport News residents enter local attractions free of charge.

Newport News’ Ambassador Pass program is back this January. The program is designed to encourage Newport News residents and current City of Newport News employees to be a “visitor in their own hometown” by

The pass offers residents and employees an opportunity to enjoy and learn more about the city’s museums, parks, and historic homes.

FEATURED ATTRACTIONS & DATES

PASS PICK UP LOCATIONS

Pass distribution began on December 20 and can be picked up at the following locations below with proof of Newport News residency or current city employment:

Newport News Visitor Center 13560 Jefferson Avenue, Open Daily 9 am-5 pm Closed Dec. 24-25, 2021 & Jan. 1, 2022



Newport News Tourism Office 702 Town Center Drive, Open Monday–Friday 9 am-5 pm Closed Dec. 24 & 31, 2021



Communications Office – Newport News City Hall 2400 Washington Avenue, 6th Floor, Open Monday–Friday 8 am-5 pm Closed Dec. 24 & 31, 2021



For more information about the 2022 Newport News Ambassador Pass, call the Newport News Visitor Center at 757-886-7777.

And be sure to visit these FREE attractions all year-round: