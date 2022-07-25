NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Animal Welfare officers are investigating what they believe is a case of animal cruelty after a Cane Corso was recently found dead in a crate next to a dumpster.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Marshall Avenue on Monday, July 11 around 8:40 a.m. and found the dog dead inside a wire crate.
A necropsy performed on the dog determined it most likely died of animal cruelty, and it was 1 to 2 years old. The dog was pushed to the dumpster with help of a stroller that was also left at the scene.
Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Newport News Animal Welfare Division at (757) 933-8953. They say PETA is also offering up to a $7,000 reward for information leading to an arrest/conviction.