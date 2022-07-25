NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Animal Welfare officers are investigating what they believe is a case of animal cruelty after a Cane Corso was recently found dead in a crate next to a dumpster.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Marshall Avenue on Monday, July 11 around 8:40 a.m. and found the dog dead inside a wire crate.

A necropsy performed on the dog determined it most likely died of animal cruelty, and it was 1 to 2 years old. The dog was pushed to the dumpster with help of a stroller that was also left at the scene.

This is not a photo of the dog that died, but one that closely resembles it, officers say. (Courtesy of Newport News Animal Welfare).

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Newport News Animal Welfare Division at (757) 933-8953. They say PETA is also offering up to a $7,000 reward for information leading to an arrest/conviction.