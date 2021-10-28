An Achievable Dream awarded $100,000 grant for mental health and wellness support

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Local nonprofit, An Achievable Dream (AAD), just received a $100,000 grant from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, a long-time partner of AAD.

The grant aims to help AAD provide critical mental health and wellness support for its over 2,000 students in underserved communities in Newport News, Virginia Beach, and Henrico County, Virginia.

“The support from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation provides critical mental and physical health resources to An Achievable Dream’s students and families as well as teachers and staff,” said Dr. Lee Vreeland, President and CEO of An Achievable Dream. “These resources have been a vital part of our efforts to ensure our entire Dream family is healthy and well during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The non-profit organization was founded as an after-school and summer tennis and tutoring program.

“Mental health and wellness play a vital role in all of our lives, but especially in the lives of children,” said Jennie Reynolds, Medicaid Plan President for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia. “A lack of mental health education and resources makes it difficult for children to grow into their best selves, and may limit their abilities to overcome life’s challenges.”

Previously, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation-sponsored wellness centers opened at An Achievable Dream schools and hosted a tennis tournament featuring AAD alumni and local celebrity tennis players.