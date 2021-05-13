American Airlines expands service out of Newport News – Williamsburg International Airport

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet plane is parked at a maintenance facility in Tulsa, Okla. Paying passengers were scheduled to board a Boeing 737 Max in Miami on Tuesday, Dec. 29 for the first time since safety regulators allowed the plane to fly again after two deadly crashes. The American Airlines flight is scheduled to land at New York’s LaGuardia Airport with about 100 passengers aboard, according to an airline spokeswoman. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Airport officials have announced that American Airlines will be expanding its daily nonstop service from Newport News – Williamsburg International Airport to include two nonstop flights to Philadelphia beginning in June.

“American Airlines has been a great partner throughout the pandemic,” said Peninsula Airport Commission Executive Director Michael Giardino. “We are pleased to see this service return.”

This expansion will allow American Airlines customers to connect through Philadelphia to more than 75 destinations, including Europe and the Caribbean.