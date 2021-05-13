American Airlines expands service out of Newport News – Williamsburg International Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Airport officials have announced that American Airlines will be expanding its daily nonstop service from Newport News – Williamsburg International Airport to include two nonstop flights to Philadelphia beginning in June.
“American Airlines has been a great partner throughout the pandemic,” said Peninsula Airport Commission Executive Director Michael Giardino. “We are pleased to see this service return.”
This expansion will allow American Airlines customers to connect through Philadelphia to more than 75 destinations, including Europe and the Caribbean.