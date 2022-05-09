NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An ambulance was involved in a crash in Newport News Monday evening.

According to police dispatch, they first received the call for a crash around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and 39th Street.

From scene video obtained by 10 On Your Side, a traffic light could be seen knocked over with the ambulance appearing to be wedged on the side of a nearby building.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No further information has been released.

Ambulance involved in crash in Newport News, May 9, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Ambulance involved in crash in Newport News, May 9, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Ambulance involved in crash in Newport News, May 9, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Ambulance involved in crash in Newport News, May 9, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)