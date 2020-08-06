NN Police: Missing 4-year-old found safe, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police said a 4-year-old who they believe was abducted Wednesday night has been found safe.

Virginia State Police said the Virginia AMBER Alert for the girl was canceled as of 11:30 p.m.

Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams, the person who police originally said they believed took the 4-year-old, was in police custody by 10:45 p.m.

The 4-year-old was believed to have been taken from Ayrshire Way in Newport News around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

She was found by 10:45 p.m.

WAVY is no longer identifying the child, as she has been found safe and is no longer the subject of an active Amber Alert.

For further information, contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4100 or visit www.vaamberalert.com.

