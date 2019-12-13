Ambassador Pass will give residents free admission to 7 Newport News attractions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The 21-year-old Newport News Ambassador Pass program encourages residents and current city employees to be “visitors” in their own hometown.

The program is cutting residents a deal so they can get out and explore more.

Pass holders will receive free one-time admission to seven city attractions. The pass is valid for two adults and two children.

The goal of the program is to give pass-holders an opportunity to learn more about activities in Newport News and share the experience with visiting friends and family.

Ambassador Passes will be honored at the following attractions each week throughout the month of January:

January 2-8, 2020 Virginia Living Museum Peninsula SPCA & Barnyard

January 9-15, 2020 Lee Hall Mansion Virginia War Museum

January 16-22, 2020 Endview Plantation Peninsula Fine Arts Center

January 23-29, 2020 The Mariners’ Museum & Park

Passes will be available at three locations for the duration of the program 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until January 29.

Newport News Visitor Center, 13560 Jefferson Ave

Newport News Tourism, 702 Town Center Drive

The City Manager’s Office on the 10th floor of City Hall

For more information about the 2020 Newport News Ambassador Pass, call the Newport News Visitor Center or visit their website.

Those who request a pass need to show proof of residency.