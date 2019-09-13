Suspect accused of assaulting, robbing elderly man in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are asking residents to help them find a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and robbery on Friday morning.

Police were called to the 500 block of South Avenue about the crime around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

When they got there, they found a 70-year-old man from Newport News who said another man assaulted him and robbed him of his cash.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 40’s who is around 5-foot-8 and about 160-pounds with a muscular build. Police released an image of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

