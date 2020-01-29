Airman from Joint Base Langley-Eustis killed in crash in Afghanistan

A wreckage of a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, is seen Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. The aircraft crashed in Ghazni province on Monday, A U.S. military aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, an American official said, adding that there were no indications so far it’d been brought down by enemy fire. (AP PhotolSaifullah Maftoon)

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY/AP) — An airman assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis was one of two airmen killed in a plane crash in Afghanistan Monday.

The Department of Defense released the identities of the two men Wednesday afternoon. They are Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss, 46, and Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, 30, according to the department.

Voss is from Yigo, Guam but was assigned to Headquarters Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

Phaneuf is from Hudson, New Hampshire, and was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota.

Voss and Phaneuf died in the Monday crash of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan.

The crash’s cause is currently under investigation, the Department of Defense said.

The aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. military said, adding that there were no indications at that time it had been brought down by enemy fire.

The Bombardier E-11A is a U.S. Air Force electronic surveillance plane. Video from the crash site circulating on social media appeared to show its charred ruins, according to the Associated Press.