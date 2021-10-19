After shooting, Huntington Middle, Heritage High students will return to in-person learning next week

WAVY’s Drone 10 flies over Heritage High School in Newport News after a shooting there on Sept. 20, 2021.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News school administrators have announced a plan to return students to in-person learning at Huntington Middle and Heritage High schools following a shooting that injured two 17-year-olds at the high school last month.

According to a presentation to the Newport News School Board Tuesday night, students at Huntington Middle School will return to in-person learning Oct. 25.

Heritage High School — where the shooting happened on Sept. 20 — will return on Oct. 27.

Huntington will have an open house Oct. 21 and Heritage will have one Oct. 25.

Both schools have been learning remotely since the shooting. A school division spokeswoman said Heritage and Huntington families were notified of the timeline Tuesday night.

The shooting happened Sept. 20 just after a lunch period. Court documents said a 15-year-old boy allegedly opened fire in a hallway after getting into a physical fight with one of his victims. Both the 17-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl survived the shooting.

The 15-year-old is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, as well as underage possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, discharging a firearm on school property, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The 15-year-old was part of an electronic monitoring program through Newport News Juvenile Services. The video showed the 15-year-old was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time of the shooting.

In the presentation Tuesday, Newport News school administrators outlined the safety plan being put in place for the return to in-person learning at the schools.

Problems with consistent security was identified on Sept. 20 when the shooting took place because one of Heritage High’s four security officers was not in the building at the time of the shooting and the school’s one SRO was at An Achievable Dream on a split assignment.

Heritage High School has set up a Support Hotline for those affected by the shooting. Those needing help can call 757-283-7868.