After school activities canceled at several NN schools because of power outage

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Several Newport News schools have canceled after school activities Thursday because of a power outage.

Michelle Price with Newport News Public Schools confirmed Heritage High School, Booker T. Washington Middle School, the Achievable Dream Middle School and High School are affected, as is Newsome Park Elementary.

Students at the elementary and middle schools are being kept until the end of the day, but parents are being notified of the power outage, Price said.

Newport News dispatch said they received a call about a transformer fire in the 5800 block of Marshall Avenue at 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

Dominion Energy’s outage map showed nearly 4,000 customers were impacted at the height of the outage.

