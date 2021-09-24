After 25 years, CNU President to step down at the end of 2021-2022 school year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — After serving as President of Christopher Newport University (CNU) for more than 25 years, Paul Trible announced on Friday that he will step down at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

“As you know, Rosemary and I have poured our hearts into this wonderful place and we have been blessed beyond measure,” Trible said in his video message. “We have been blessed by our students – the extraordinary women and men who have graced this campus through the years.”

Board of Visitors Rector Robert Hatten says that Trible is expected to serve as the University’s chancellor for one year after he completes his tenure as president. Adelia Thompson will serve as interim president as a search committee seeks candidates to be CNU’s sixth president.

Trible first joined CNU as president on January 1, 1996, after serving as a US Representative and Senator for more than a decade. He was previously the Commonwealth Attorney for Essex County.

“Paul’s experience and knowledge of the General Assembly and state government, alumni, fundraising and admission will be invaluable,” said Rector Robert Hatten. “And, of course, he is deeply committed to the success of the President’s Leadership Program – that he, himself, pioneered – and our widely acclaimed academic programs in Leadership and American Studies.

University officials will appoint a search committee in January of 2022 that is expected to work with the Board of Visitors, staff, alumni, students as well as community leaders to launch a national search for a new President.

“We have a good plan and are committed to completing this national search with great success. As the search unfolds, we will ask the entire CNU family to offer advice, added Hatten. “We will endeavor to make this process as transparent as possible, mindful that safeguards must be placed on personnel matters.”

The new President is expected to take office in the summer of 2023.