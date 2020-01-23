Advocacy nonprofit asks Newport News residents, businesses to look for missing 62-year-old man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A national nonprofit organization that advocates for families of missing people is asking those in Hampton Roads to assist in the search for Leon Francis.

Francis, 62, has been missing since Jan. 14 and is considered endangered.

The Missing Pieces Network has been working with Francis’ family to help find Leon Francis. He was last seen at his house on Wyn Drive in Newport News.

“The family is requesting that residents and business owners check locations around their own property for any signs of Leon or his belongings and contact the police if they find anything,” Missing Pieces Network President Kim Martin wrote in an email Wednesday.

Francis has Parkinson’s disease and has been off his medication since he went missing, which causes concern for his family.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera showed Francis left his house on foot wearing a T-shirt, boxers and one shoe. He was carrying an umbrella.

The umbrella was found two days later behind a Wendy’s on Warwick Boulevard, less than half a mile from his home.

The Missing Pieces Network is asking anyone to check spots around their properties, including abandoned buildings, stairwells, outbuildings, trailers, boats or other places where a person may seek shelter.

Anyone who sees Francis should contact 911 immediately.