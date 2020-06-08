Adult and child airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following pit fire explosion in Newport News

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An adult and a child were air-lifted to the hospital following a pit fire explosion Sunday evening.

Police say three individuals, 2 adults and 1 child, were having a pit fire around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Dellwood Drive when the incident occurred.

According to reports, an individual attempted to relight the pit fire which caused the explosion. The fire was contained to the pit and did not spread to other structures.

One of the adults and the child were airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General while the other adult was transported to Riverside Hospital in Newport News with severe burns.

Officials say the believe the injuries were life-threatening.

No further information has been released.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10