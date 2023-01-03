NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an adolescent boy was among three people who were injured following shooting incidents in Newport News in the last few hours.

Police in Newport News are currently investigating more than one shooting incidents that occurred in less than five hours. The first shooting occurred in the 800 block of 36th Street just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say an adolescent boy sustained injuries that appeared to be life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

No suspect information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Hours later just before 12 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to an incident in the 2600 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Around 1:30 a.m., Newport News police responded to another incident in the 300 block of Royal Springs Court.

10 On Your Side’s KaMaria Braye has confirmed that the victims from the last two incidents were males.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.