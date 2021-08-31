Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old man in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another 19-year-old man in Newport News earlier this month.

Police say they got the call for the shooting around 1:45 a.m. on August 7 in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive.

When they got to the scene, they found a man outside an apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Rahymachel Martinez Baro, was pronounced dead on the scene.

After further investigation, police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Antione Leonard on August 30 in connection to the shooting on Monday.

Leonard is facing one count each of 1st degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, shooting in a public place, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.