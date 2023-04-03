NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The legal team representing the Newport News teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student said Monday morning on NBC News’ TODAY show that they filed a $40 million lawsuit against Newport News School officials.

It has been almost three months since Abby Zwerner was shot in her first grade classroom at Richneck Elementary School.

According to Zwerner’s lawyers, the lawsuit, filed in Newport News Circuit Court, alleges gross negligence and reckless breach of duty against the school board and three former administrators at the school.

The three administrators named in the lawsuit are former Principal Briana Foster-Newton, former Superintendant Dr. George Parker, and former Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker

Zwerner’s lawyers allege that the Jan. 6 shooting was a personal attack that the school board and administrators failed to protect the teacher against the student despite multiple warnings.

Virginia trial lawyer Diane Toscano announced in January that she sent a notice to NNPS with intent to file a lawsuit on Zwerner’s behalf. Toscano said that school administration was warned three times by teachers and employees that the 6-year-old had a gun on him at school.

During the TODAY interview, Zwerner’s attorneys said the lawsuit alleges that the boy had strangled a teacher a year prior to the incident. They also said the child’s parents had expressed how they didn’t want him in special education.

NBC News reported early last month that the Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney said that the boy who shot Zwerner will not be facing charges.

Lawyers for former Richneck principal Briana Foster-Newton, said she was not made aware that the boy had a gun on the day of the shooting. The other administrators named in the lawsuit have yet to comment.

Zwerner’s attorneys said during the interview on TODAY that Zwerner is ready to hold people accountable for the shooting.

Zwerner spoke out for the first time last month in an exclusive interview on TODAY and said that she will never forget the look on the student’s face when he pointed the gun at her.

“That’s something that I will never forget. It’s changed me. It’s changed my life,” she told Savannah Guthrie.

