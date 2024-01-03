NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Former first grade teacher Abby Zwerner sat down with 10 On Your Side ahead of the one year mark of the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Zwerner was teaching her first grade class on January 6, 2023 when a 6-year-old student shot her.

She says she still thinks about that day often, and re-lives the tragedy, even picturing the look on the little boy’s face before he pulled the trigger.

As for teaching, Abby says she’s not planning to go back anytime soon, but she does miss it.

“I know right now I am nowhere close to feeling comfortable to go into a school, into a classroom, to, you know, be an educator, a teacher again and I think that has to do a lot with the anxiety that I still have about it,” said Zwerner, during her interview with WAVY.

