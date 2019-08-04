Breaking News
A person has serious injuries after being struck by car on Oyster Point Road in NN

A person was struck by a car on Oyster Point Road shortly after 5 am on August 4th 2019. (Courtesy: Lashawn Pearson)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A person has serious injuries after a car struck them early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. near where Oyster Point Road meets I-64, according to Newport News dispatch.

A 10 On Your Side viewer sent a picture of a Nightingale helicopter landing on scene.

Newport New Police tweeted that eastbound Oyster Point Road between Kiln Creek Parkway/Commonwealth Boulevard and I-64 was closed for the investigation.

This is a Breaking News story. Stay updated on WAVY News 10 and online.

