A long goodbye leads to a helping hand for those with dementia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Martha Goodson was first diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2015. By 2021, Martha Goodson, a Newport News resident, no longer recognized her husband, Royden.

“About a year ago, Martha stopped recognizing who I was. So it’s been a tough year getting used to that. But she knows that I love her and her face always lights up — it’s always a smile when she sees me,” said Royden Goodson.

Martha and G. Royden Goodson (Photo courtesy: Goodson family)

According to Johns Hopkins University, early-onset Alzheimer’s disease typically occurs in patients under the age of 65 but it can occur in patients as young as 30 to 50 years old.

Before the diagnosis Martha, enjoyed romantic dinners with her husband, traveling, and supporting her three adult children.

She now lives in a “boutique” memory care center.

“Sometimes she thinks I’m her dad; sometimes she thinks I’m her granddad. Sometimes when we are sitting close together, she says ‘You need to leave now because people will start talking about us,'” said Royden Goodson with a roar of laughter.

Royden Goodson, grateful for the care previously provided at a Riverside facility, recently opened his heart and his wallet to help other families with a seven-figure contribution. It is the largest ever contribution to Riverside Health.

Royden Goodson’s donation — the exact amount is undisclosed — will be used to help others. A recent Riverside Health news release outlines how the contribution will fortify existing Riverside programs:

Memory Care Academy where the goal is to build dementia awareness, knowledge, and skills for long-term care staff members.

George T. Spain Memory Care Navigator Program, funded by a generous donation by Steve Spain in honor and memory of his father, provides dedicated navigators to guide patients and families every step of care.

The Purple Flower Program trains staff in Riverside acute care facilities to better support people living with dementia who come under their care. Additionally, this program is being expanded to include first responders, who are frequently called into situations with families living with dementia.

Finally, the Essential Caregiver Program at Warwick Forest and Patriot’s Colony allows qualified family members to enter the facility to help care for their loved ones during restrictive times such as COVID or lockdowns.

“It helps us fill the gap from what insurance will cover for what we know to be the right thing for our patients,” said Kristen Beam Witt, who is the chief philanthropy officer for Riverside Health.

Riverside officials say the contribution will add “strength to strength” in caring for those with neurological disorders.

(Photo courtesy: Riverside Health)

“Receiving the news of a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or Dementia can be very scary for the individual and those that love them. Our team at Riverside understands how hard this can be and we went to do everything we can to be there to support, provide education and be a valuable resource for you. We are excited to extend our services of support through the development of the Martha W. Goodson Memory Care Center,” said Nancy Littlefield, Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Riverside Health System.

With improved weather conditions, the Goodsons could take a stroll on the memory care center’s grounds but her husband says she is quite content with date night inside the facility.

“So we’ll sit on the sofa and we’ll cuddle and she sees imaginary people talk to the little boys and the little girls… It’s something you have to get used to but it’s just one of the symptoms of dementia,” Royden Goodson said.

Martha Goodson with daughter Caroline (Photo courtesy: Goodson family)

Recently, Martha recognized her daughter Caroline’s face and voice, Royden Goodson said.

“Martha kept looking at Caroline and she said ‘You are so pretty, What’s your name?’ It was so sweet. It was one of those visits that makes me know we’ve done the right thing with Martha,” said Royden Goodson with pride.