77-year-old inmate dies at Newport News City Jail; no foul play suspected

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Newport News are investigating the death of an inmate at the Newport News City Jail.

Officials say that 77-year-old Robert Forrest was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday night during a routine check by deputies. Staff attempted life-saving measures as they waited for paramedics to arrive, however, he could not be revived.

Forrest was pronounced dead at 8:06 p.m.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death, however, officials say that no foul play is suspected.

His death is currently under investigation by the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and the Newport News Police Department, as is standard procedure. The Virginia Department of Corrections has been made aware of the incident.