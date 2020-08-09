74-year-old passenger dies following three-vehicle accident on I-664 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 74-year-old woman is dead following a three-vehicle accident on I-664 in Newport News Saturday evening.

State Police say they were called to the accident just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of I-664, south of Terminal Avenue, in Newport News.

Initial investigation of the accident revealed that the driver of a 2017 BMW was traveling in the left lane of the northbound lanes of I-664 when her vehicle ran out of gas and came to a stop partially in the left shoulder/left lane.

The driver placed the hazard lights on and exited the vehicle, leaving her passenger, identified as 74-year-old Hampton resident Ava J. Newton, inside the vehicle.

As the driver attempted to wave people and vehicles to slow down, officials say another vehicle exited the tunnel and struck the BMW from behind.

The force of the impact pushed the BMW into the jersey wall and then into the middle of the travel lanes.

Once the vehicle came to rest in the middle of the travel lanes, the vehicle was then struck again by another vehicle.

Police say Newton was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the impact and died at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The family of Newton has been notified and the investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

