NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 71-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed Thursday morning in Newport News.

Police were called to the crash scene, at Warwick Boulevard and Merry Oaks Drive around 10:15 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers arrived, they located the woman who had been hit and pronounced her deceased.

Police say the 24-year-old woman driving the vehicle remained on scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was crossing Warwick Boulevard when she was struck.

No charges have been filed. The investigation remains ongoing.