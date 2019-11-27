70-year-old woman sustains life-threatening injuries in Newport News crash

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a 70-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Police responded to the crash in the 500 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

They arrived to find the 70-year-old with injuries believed to be life-threatening. She was transported to a local hospital.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle, a 60-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, were also taken to the hospital, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicates the 70-year-old woman was driving a blue sedan when she turned in front of the other vehicle, a red pickup truck.

No charges have been filed.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Stay with WAVY.com for more updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories