70-year-old woman sustains life-threatening injuries in Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a 70-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Police responded to the crash in the 500 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

They arrived to find the 70-year-old with injuries believed to be life-threatening. She was transported to a local hospital.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle, a 60-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, were also taken to the hospital, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicates the 70-year-old woman was driving a blue sedan when she turned in front of the other vehicle, a red pickup truck.

No charges have been filed.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Stay with WAVY.com for more updates.