7-car crash at Newport News intersection

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a vehicle rear-ending another car caused a chain reaction and seven-car crash at an intersection Friday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said several people were transported to a hospital, but there are no life-threatening injuries.

Dispatchers said the call for the crash came in at 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Diligence Drive.

Police say the crash appeared to be caused by a car hitting another car in the rear, then causing a chain reaction.

The spokeswoman said charges may be pending.

