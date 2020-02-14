7-car crash at Newport News intersection

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Janet Whitfield)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a vehicle rear-ending another car caused a chain reaction and seven-car crash at an intersection Friday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said several people were transported to a hospital, but there are no life-threatening injuries.

Dispatchers said the call for the crash came in at 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Diligence Drive.

Police say the crash appeared to be caused by a car hitting another car in the rear, then causing a chain reaction.

The spokeswoman said charges may be pending.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories