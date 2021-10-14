65-year-old nurse stabbed Thursday morning at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating a stabbing that left a 65-year-old nurse in serious, but stable condition.
According to police, the incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. Riverside Regional Medical Center in the 500 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 65-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He has been identified as a nurse at the hospital, however, his name has not been released. Police say his injuries are serious, but he is currently in stable condition,
The suspect, 40-year-old Ricky Beachum of Chesapeake, was taken into custody at the scene. He was charged with malicious assault, assault: shoot/stab in commission of a felony and battery on a health care provider.
The investigation is ongoing.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.