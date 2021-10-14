65-year-old nurse stabbed Thursday morning at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating a stabbing that left a 65-year-old nurse in serious, but stable condition.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. Riverside Regional Medical Center in the 500 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 65-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He has been identified as a nurse at the hospital, however, his name has not been released. Police say his injuries are serious, but he is currently in stable condition,

The suspect, 40-year-old Ricky Beachum of Chesapeake, was taken into custody at the scene. He was charged with malicious assault, assault: shoot/stab in commission of a felony and battery on a health care provider.

The investigation is ongoing.