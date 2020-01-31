62-year-old man still missing from Newport News, but family isn’t giving up hope

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been nearly two and a half weeks since 62-year-old Leon Francis went missing in Newport News.

However, his family says they aren’t giving up hope.

“It’s been really hard but we are keeping the faith and keeping hope alive,” said Daphne Francis, Leon’s wife.

As 10 On Your Side has reported, he was last seen by his wife around 6:10 a-m at their home off Wynn Drive on Jan. 14.

Then, a neighbor’s surveillance footage caught video of Leon heading toward the Wendy’s one street over.

It appears Leon was wearing a pair of light-colored basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, white crew socks and sneakers.

He was also wearing a white patient wristband from a recent appointment at the VA hospital.

Francis has Parkinson’s disease and has been off his medication since he went missing.

Daphne Francis says they’ve coordinated multiple search parties but haven’t found any leads on his whereabouts.

“Just down the whole city line, putting flyers up, contacting people through social media, which has been a big asset in our search,” she said.

The family is requesting that residents and business owners check locations around their own property for any signs of Leon or his belongings.

They also say the community outreach has touched their hearts and given them strength.

“It’s still surreal — it doesn’t even feel like it’s happened It’s been two weeks, but you know with faith and God’s grace and just prayer. You know, I truly believe deep down in my soul Leon is out there somewhere. Someone is helping him and I haven’t given up hope. I won’t give up hope. I’m waiting on him to come back home safely,” said Daphne Francis.

Newport News Police say there are no updates in his case.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.