61-year-old bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 61-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Newport News Wednesday night.

Newport News police responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Turlington Road and Warwick Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 61-year-old male bicyclist who had by struck by a vehicle. His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

As of 9:45 p.m., Turlington Road westbound was closed at Warwick Boulevard.

The crash is under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.