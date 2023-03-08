NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – NBC News reports Wednesday that the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney says the 6-year-old who shot his teacher on Jan 6. will not be facing charges.

Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn said in an interview with NBC News that the “prospect that a 6-year-old can stand trial is problematic” and that he does not believe there is a legal basis to charge the child.

Instead, Gwynn told NBC that they are focusing on others and that they will charge anyone that they “believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt committed a crime.”

The lawyer representing Newport News teacher Abby Zwerner filed a lawsuit in January against Newport News Public schools, stating that the incident could have been “entirely preventable”.

Virginia trial lawyer Diane Toscano stated that over the course of the day on Jan. 6, the school administration was warned three times by teachers and employees that the student had a gun on him at school.

Toscano continued by saying that instead of taking action, the administration did not follow the necessary safety protocols and did not call the police.

Since the Jan. 6 shooting, The Newport News School Board voted to fire Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. The school district has also heightened security since students have returned back to school. Some of those security measures are metal detectors and clear bookbags.