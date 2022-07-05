NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in the killing of 34-year-old Dominic Thompson of Hampton.

He was shot around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, capping off a violent 12 hours across the city during which six people were shot in three separate incidents.

Police Chief Steve Drew spoke outside of the BP gas station at the 600 block of J Clyde Morris Blvd this morning as crews collected evidence from the scene.

“It saddens me that we have a great event, we had maybe fifty, sixty officers. Just interaction, fire department, paramedics, everything was just great at the fireworks event and to see that many people come out and enjoy the city, and then a couple of those incidents happen,” Drew said of the city’s Fourth of July celebrations last night.

Police have released photos of individuals they believe are persons of interest in the shooting:

J. Clyde Morris Boulevard shooting persons of interest, July 5, 2022 (Courtesy – Newport News Police)

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night, police say two boys were shot at 25th and Wickam Avenue. Shortly after, three people were shot just down 25th street, near the Madison Ave. intersection.

Neighbors said they’re distressed by the gunfire, but not surprised.

“It’s so familiar to me now because it’s become the norm, and it shouldn’t be the norm,” said Linwood Fields. “It’s younger people doing these things and like I said these are the days where we used to scrap and the next day, we lived to talk about it.”

The shootings come less than two months since the city announced a partnership with police and the Christopher Newport University Center for Crime Equity and Justice Research to survey residents and take steps to limit gun violence in the city. Any resident may participate, answering a 36-question survey online.

Anyone with information on the killing of Thompson should contact the anonymous crime line, 1(888) Lock-U-Up.