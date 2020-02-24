Breaking News
6 out of 13 stolen cars found after huge theft at Newport News dealership

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Six out of 13 cars have been found after a huge theft last week at a car dealership in Newport News.

A-Z Auto Sales Owner Shaq Azizi says the incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday

“I don’t know what their plan was. They could’ve been taking it to the chop shop or they was just being stupid and drunk and having fun,” said Azizi.

He says surveillance videos shows about 10 to 15 people were involved with the theft — he says most of them looked like teenagers.

Azizi says this was a big wake up call.

Newport News Police say they are following leads in this active investigation.

