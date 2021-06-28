58-year-old man facing multiple child sex crimes in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 58-year-old man is facing several child sex abuse charges in Newport News.

According to police, 58-year-old Samuel Cedeno Vazquez was arrested following inappropriate sexual contact with two juvenile girls who are known to him. Further investigation revealed that the offenses went on between 2018 and 2020.

Cedeno is facing multiple charges including 4 counts of sodomy, 5 counts of aggravated sexual battery, 5 counts of indecent liberties with a child, and 5 counts of displaying child pornography to a child.

