56 votes separate City Councilwoman Woodbury and Cleon Long; Long can petition for recount

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The May 2020 General and Special Elections have come to a close and results are in some of which, are considered a close call and may lead to a recount.

In Newport News, City Council Central – Seat A had two candidates running for the seat. Incumbent City Councilwoman Pat Woodbury and challenger Cleon Long show results of just a 56 vote difference with Woodbury for the lead to keep the seat.

According to Newport News city officials that spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall, this falls within the bounds of a recount if Long petitions to do so.

Candidate profiles:

While it is not clear yet which of the recount eligibility criteria this falls under in the Code of Virginia, we will update this post as more information becomes available.

