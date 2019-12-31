51-year-old man accused of inappropriate behavior with juvenile

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was arrested Dec. 22 after police say he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a juvenile.

On Dec. 3, Newport News Police received a referral from Child Protective Services around 11:30 a.m. reporting the alleged behavior between the juvenile and John Christopher Duncan Clark, police spokeswoman Sarah Ketchum said.

Clark and the juvenile are known to each other, Ketchum said.

Police investigated further and obtained warrants for one count each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor younger than 15 and displaying child pornography to a child younger than 13.

Clark was arrested around noon Dec. 22 in the 600 block of Sea Pine Lane.

The investigation is ongoing.