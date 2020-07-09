Mayors’ challenge helps boost Census results for Hampton, Newport News

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — For the 2020 Census, Newport News and Hampton collaborated to boost survey responses in reply to the Mayors’ Challenge.

The challenge, a friendly competition to see which city could get more residents to fill out their Census forms, ended in a close race and wins for both cities.

Both cities increased the number of Census responses by 1.3% during the challenge. Hampton led in the beginning, so Mayor Donnie Tuck took the title and is the winner of juicy James River oysters –courtesy of Mayor McKinley Price.

The Hampton blue crabs Mayor Tuck wagered are spared.

To date, 64% of Hampton’s residents have filled out their Census forms versus 61.9% in Newport News, according to data released.

“I want to thank the Hampton team and residents who enabled us to finish ahead of Newport News in our Census Challenge,” said Mayor Tuck. “Hampton has a history of rising to meet challenges, and therefore, I knew my having to relinquish a dozen of our finest crabs to Mayor Price was never in doubt. Now I am hopeful that both cities can sustain our momentum as we strive for a ‘Complete Census Count.’ ”

Hampton may have won overall, but Newport News is a larger city and more of its residents responded to the Census during the challenge period.

Newport News saw 2,330 additional households complete the Census, while Hampton increased numbers by 1,748.

“Congratulations to Hampton and Mayor Tuck for winning our 2020 Census Challenge,” said Mayor McKinley L. Price. “While it’s never fun to admit defeat, I will gladly give up oysters if it means our cities are counted in the Census. Thanks to the Newport News residents who responded and helped us lead in the number of households that completed the Census during the Challenge. Let’s keep pushing forward to shape the future of our great cities – respond to the Census and be counted!”

To respond to the 2020 Census, visit my2020census.gov, call 1-844-330-2020, or return the Census envelope that came in the mail.

