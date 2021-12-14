42-year-old man injured following shooting on Buxton Ave in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured following a shooting in Newport News Tuesday afternoon.

According to Newport News Police, the call for the incident came in around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Buxton Avenue.

When they got to the scene, officers found 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries or suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

