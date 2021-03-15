40-year-old Newport News man accused of child sex crimes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Newport News has been arrested and accused of indecent liberties with a child among other sex crimes.

Newport News Police say they responded to a local residence back in June of 2020 regarding a report of an incident involving a juvenile.

Officers were able to make contact with the child who revealed a past sexual assault involving a man known to the child.

After further investigation, officers arrested 40-year-old Jerry Menner Dobson on March 12 in the 700 block of Village Green Parkway.

Dobson was charged with one count each of indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery. He is currently in the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation.