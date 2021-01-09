4-year-old sustains ‘critical injuries’ after car runs out of gas causing multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Dispatch confirmed that four vehicles were involved in a crash with injuries on I-64 Saturday night.

The call came in around 9:40 p.m. for the incident at mile marker 257.2 in Newport News, near Oyster Point Road.

A spokesperson with the Virginia State Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a two-vehicle crash resulting in a four-year-old child suffering critical injuries.

A 2006 Honda Accord ran out of gas and was attempting to change lanes to get to the right shoulder when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Honda CR-V traveling in the westbound lane.

Officials say that motorists can expect potential delays due to the multi-vehicle crash.

As of 9:50 p.m., three westbound travel lanes are closed.

Injuries were reported though it is not known the extent or how many people were injured.

