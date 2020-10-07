NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all foodies! This Saturday, make your way to Newport News for the 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival hosted by Lux Events. This year, the event will feature 16 gourmet food trucks serving a variety of delicious dishes and tasty treats.

“We’ll have BBQ, grilled cheese, and Tex Mex. For those who want a healthier option, we’ll have vegan food trucks on-site for the first time,” said Founder of Lux Events, Shannon Combs.

While guests are chowing down, they can enjoy live performances, including a magic show, jugglers, and an acoustic band duo.

Due to the pandemic, the staff plans to take extra safety precautions to make sure they abide by the CDC guidelines.

“All guests must have their temperatures checked at the entrance, including children. Hand sanitizing stations will be spread throughout the property, in addition to social distance markers,” Combs added.

The 3rd Annual Great Food Truck Festival is Saturday, October 10 at Center College in Newport News. VIP Admission is from 11 a.m. until noon and tickets are $7. General admission is from noon to 6 p.m. and tickets are $5. Children 12 years of age and under will be admitted for free.

