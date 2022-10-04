NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Newport News.

Dispatchers said they were notified of a stabbing victim arriving at a local hospital around 5:11 a.m. this morning.

Police confirmed that a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening. She has been transported to another hospital for further treatment.

According to Newport News police, the woman said there was an altercation.

No additional information has been provided at this time.