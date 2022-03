NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash overnight.

According to police, they received a call just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a vehicle that crashed into a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Newport News man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police did not release additional information.