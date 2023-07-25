NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on July 15 that left a man dead.

According to police, 30-year-old Maurice Friday was arrested Monday and is facing charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and grand larceny of a firearm.

Maurice Friday (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting at the InTown Suites on Old Oyster Point Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 33-year-old Jeremy Hutchins suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hutchins was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

“Because of direct citizen involvement, we were able to bring a swift resolution to this case,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.