NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 3-year-old boy has died after being found with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 1200 block of 26th Street in Newport News, and police say the shooting appears to be accidental in nature.
Newport News Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 9:08 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found the boy suffering from the gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
During the investigation, police charged the boy’s father, Nathan Copeland, with an unrelated charge, distribution/possession with intent: marijuana.
Police said the child’s death investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending.
