NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 3-year-old boy has died after being found with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 1200 block of 26th Street in Newport News, and police say the shooting appears to be accidental in nature.

Newport News Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 9:08 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found the boy suffering from the gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nathan Copeland (Photo – Newport News Police)

During the investigation, police charged the boy’s father, Nathan Copeland, with an unrelated charge, distribution/possession with intent: marijuana.

Police said the child’s death investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending.

