NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News are investigating a shooting that left three men dead Tuesday.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call on Stallings Court, not far from Teardrop Lane and Cypress Terrace.

When units arrived at the location, they found three men inside of a residence with gunshot wounds. All three of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no further information to release at this time.