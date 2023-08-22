NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman was arrested after driving a vehicle into a pond with three children inside, police say.

Police say 27-year-old Reality Nicole Goodwin is charged with one count each drunk in public and reckless driving, four counts assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, and three counts child endangerment.

It happened around 9:30 Monday night when police were called to 1100 block of Arboretum Way for the report of a vehicle going under water.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they were told that Goodwin drove into the retention pond and got out of the car with her three children still inside and walked away, according to police.

Several bystanders jumped into the water, cut the seatbelts and pulled the children from the sinking vehicle.

The children were then taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, and do not appear to have suffered any injuries, according to police.

Police say when they located Goodwin nearby she assaulted an officer and was placed under arrest. Goodwin taken to the hospital for an evaluation where she assaulted another officer.

According to police, Child Protective Services was contacted for the children, who are all under the age of 10.

“Because of your efforts, these three children escaped this incident, unharmed. I am so grateful for your quick thinking and bravery. I believe your actions saved lives. You are to be commended.” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said in a news release.

Police are still looking to speak with individuals who witnessed this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 757–247–2500.